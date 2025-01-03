Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Manchester United player is feeling hot under the collar after fans called him out - for starring in a TikTok video.

While Ruben Amorim’s side crumbles around him, falling down to 14th in the Premier League and almost sitting in a relegation scrap. But while Man United scramble for a solution to their problems, some players seemingly don’t have a care in the world.

Marcus Rashford is ready to jump ship - even if he is being picky about where he moves to - and now another player is busy making funny / cringeworthy TikToks in his free time.

The player in question is English defender Luke Shaw, who was seen in a TikTok video lip-syncing to the song Mugshot with Pete and Bas. The video was filmed at a New Year’s Eve party he went to with partner Anouska and Tommy Fury’s ex, Molly-Mae Hague.

Shaw appears only briefly in the video, where he mimics the line, “Your mum’s on benefits” - but that seems to have been enough to draw the ire of Man United fans.

Speaking on the TalkSport Breakfast show, reporter and Man United fan Angelina Kelly said: “I think people are just a bit confused. I don't think people realised that there was a space that they [Shaw and Molly-Mae] coexisted in together.

“But I think it's just not the best look when you've been injured for four-and-a-half-years in total with Manchester United and you're having a bit of a laugh and joke on social media when Man United are in a really difficult time.”