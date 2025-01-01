Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

For many clubs, the January transfer window is an opportunity to bolster their squads and try to turn their seasons around.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Some clubs certainly need it more than others - Chelsea have plenty of squad depth already and don’t need many improvements, whereas Manchester United are almost in a relegation battle, and desparately need some new personnel.

But against the backdrop of a dismal season, fans turning on players and a managerial merry-go-round, it seems like there won’t be many new arrivals at Old Trafford this January.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last summer, Manchester United invested an eye-watering £206m into squad improvements, signing the likes of Manuel Ugarte, Matthijs de Ligt and Joshua Zirkzee. According to Manchester Evening News, this has left them with no spare change for the coming month.

Ruben Amorim will have to wait before he can make his mark on the Manchester United squad. | Manchester United via Getty Images

This means that in order to make signings, manager Ruben Amorim will have to get some players off his books first. Players like Marcus Rashford have already signalled their intention to leave, and NationalWorld has previously reported that both Casemiro and Christian Eriksen could leave the club too.

With this in mind, it’s probably going to be a quiet transfer window for Man United - and that’s the last thing they needed.

Liverpool stars close to confirming future

Like Ross and Rachel, or Spider-Man and MJ, the ‘will they won’t they’ saga at Liverpool is set to soon draw to a close.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For months, we have speculated on the futures of Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk, both of whom are out of contract at the end of the season. Trent Alexander-Arnold’s contract is also ticking down, but he seems destined to join Real Madrid.

Now, Salah and van Dijk appear to have figured out their next moves too.

Will Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk stay at Anfield? | AFP via Getty Images

Speaking to NBC Sports, the Athletic’s David Ornstein explained that both players look set to stay at the club. He said: “[There is] no agreement with them over a new contract; Liverpool are still trying but there are no agreements.

“These conversations continue - we know that they have made offers to all three players but they’re in a precarious position. The feeling around Liverpool is that both Salah and van Dijk will eventually end up signing.

“The suggestions that I’m getting is that it will be a two-year contract, that is what Arne Slot wants and both players want to stay.”