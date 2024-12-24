Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Football fans will be hoping their teams can sign some extra firepower when the transfer window opens.

The Premier League - as with most of the top leagues in Europe - has two transfer windows every year.

The main transfer window is over the summer, in between seasons, and this is where most of the big deals are done. It’s when the major movers and shakers like Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappe and Cristiano Ronaldo have made their plays in the past.

But the January transfer window has the possibility to shake-up the state of the league, especially if a team can conduct some shrewd business to climb up the table.

As the name would suggest, the January transfer window is open for one month for teams to buy and sell players. But many fans don’t know exactly how long it is open for - and apparently, neither do some teams.

There have been so many potential January transfer deals that have fallen through on deadline day, with clubs leaving it too late to get everything agreed and over the line.

One example that stands out was Liverpool’s attempt to sign Fulham’s Fabio Carvalho in 2022. Their deal for the Portuguese starlet fell through on deadline day as there wasn’t enough time to complete the paperwork before the window closed.

Even as recent as this year, there were January transfers that collapsed. Outcast Newcastle winger Miguel Almiron was linked to a Saudi Pro League move that never materialised, and Rangers made an attempt to sign West Ham defender Ben Johnson.

That move collapsed due to the player’s high wage demands, and an agreement could not be negotiated before the end of the transfer window.

This transfer window, there are also plenty of potential moves that could take place. At Liverpool, Mohamed Salah’s future hangs in the balance, and will Real Madrid pay up for Trent Alexander-Arnold to solve their injury crisis?

Elsewhere, Manchester City might need some new signings to overturn their generational slump in form; a replacement for the injured Rodri could come in the form of Martin Zubimendi - and of course, Viktor Gyokeres is the name on just about everyone’s lips.

The Premier League January transfer window will open on Wednesday, January 1, and will be open for just over a month.

It will close at midnight on Monday, February 3 - but any deals that have made “significant progress” in the paperwork could still be completed after the deadline. Free agent players like Ryan Kent and Serge Aurier can also be signed up at anytime by a new club.