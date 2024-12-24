Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Arsenal are reportedly sending scouts to examine a potential new centre forward.

Strikers seem to be the order of business for many Premier League teams in the January transfer window, with names like Viktor Gyokeres and Alexander Isak high on everyone’s shopping lists.

Now, despite Mikel Arteta earmarking Isak as his ‘dream’ signing, he is now looking elsewhere, according to TalkSport. They have reported that he has sent scouts to Serie A in search of a new striker.

Apparently, the scouts will be keeping tabs on Atalanta forward Mateo Retegui. The Argentinian, who now represents Italy internationally, has scored 14 goals in all competitions this season, with 12 of those coming in the Serie A; this makes him the top scorer in the league at the time of publication.

Mateo Retegui is the top goalscorer in Serie A so far this season. | Getty Images

It comes while Kai Havertz has scored 11 goals in all competitions so far this season, and Gabriel Jesus has found form with a recent brace against Crystal Palace.

Earlier this month, Arteta said: “The window gives us an opportunity to strengthen the team if we feel that is needed and we feel that we have the capacity to do that as well.

“We are on it and just have to assess the situation because it is changing every week. At the moment not for the better, but I'm positive that in a few weeks we're going to be in a better place.”

Zero offers for Chelsea star

One of Chelsea’s players continues to be sidelined by injury - and he’s now getting passed up like an orange Quality Street.

Many fans might have forgotten that Ben Chilwell is still a Chelsea player; he signed a new contract last year worth £200,000 a week, but then found himself exiled by new manager Enzo Maresca. He turned 28 on Saturday and the club is now desparte to get him out the door.

But according to the Sun, Chilwell probably won’t be going anywhere anytime soon.

With such high wages, there aren’t any clubs willing to take him on - especially with the English full-back being so injury prone. Previous suitors Brentford, Galatasaray and Fenerbahce are no longer interested either, so Chilwell could find himself sat at Stamford Bridge for quite a while yet.