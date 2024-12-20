A midfielder who has been scouted “multiple times” by Manchester United could finally be moving to the Premier League.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For years, Man United have had their eyes on the Brazilian midfielder - but according to reports, they could soon make his club an offer.

The player in question is Atalanta’s Ederson. The 25-year-old has played a crucial role in getting the Serie A side to the top of the league, pulling the strings in midfield and masterminding their attacks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a result, though, he won’t come cheap for Ruben Amorim. It comes as the likes of Casemiro and Christian Eriksen are set to move on from Old Trafford, as has widely been reported.

Ederson has been a stand-out player in the Serie A this season. | Getty Images

Sky Sports Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg said: “[I’ve] once again been told that Ederson is one of the few names Manchester United are seriously considering for the central midfield position.

“Some decision-makers are fully convinced of his abilities. However, there is not yet a complete consensus within the club. For this reason, there are no concrete negotiations at this stage. But Man United have gathered all the necessary information and have scouted him multiple times.”

Ederson has a contract with Atalanta until 2027, and is valued at almost €60m.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brighton striker could be on the move

A number of clubs are looking to secure the services of one of Brighton’s strikers - who is also making a name for himself on the international stage.

According to GiveMeSport, the likes of Leicester City and Southampton are interested in Irish forward Evan Ferguson. The 20-year-old has impressed when he’s appeared for the Seagulls, despite being behind Joao Pedro and Danny Welbeck in the pecking order.

However, another club is in the lead to sign Ferguson - and they desperately need him.

West Ham United are struggling in attack; Niclas Fullkrug has failed to impress, and Michail Antonio is likely out for the rest of the season after his horrific car crash earlier this month.

It’s thought that Hammers boss Julen Lopetegui will try to sign Ferguson on loan, rather than trying to meet his eye-watering £100m price tag.