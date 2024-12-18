Manchester United are wasting no time in searching for a replacement to Marcus Rashford - and may have already found their man.

Yesterday (December 17) Rashford told the media that he was “ready for a new challenge” amid rumours that he would soon be leaving Old Trafford. Last summer, the Englishman was linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain, but the move did not materialise.

Rashford, 27, was on the fringes of the Man United squad under Erik ten Hag, but has seen more game time under new manager Ruben Amorim. That being said, the forward was left out of the Manchester derby last weekend, which the Red Devils won 2-1.

Man United have already put a price tag on their attacker, who is earning a reported £300,000 a week.

“For me, personally, I think I’m ready for a new challenge and the next steps,” Rashford said. “When I leave it’s going to be ‘no hard feelings’. You’re not going to have any negative comments from me about Manchester United. That’s me as a person.

“I’ve seen how other players have left in the past and I don’t want to be that person. When I leave I’ll make a statement and it will be from me.”

Now, it seems Manchester United are turning their attention to finding his replacement, and according to Football Insider, already have their eyes on one of Europe’s top talents.

They have reported that PSG striker Randal Kolo Muani is their top target, and could even move to Old Trafford in January. The 26-year-old will be available for loan next month after falling out of favour at the Ligue 1 side.

If Rashford does head to the French capital, it could not only sweeten the deal, but help Man United to make the Kolo Muani deal a permanent one.

Saints continue manager search

Following the sacking of manager Russell Martin, Southampton executives have kept their options open. Initially, it appeared that Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl was the leading candidate for the role.

Sky Germany reports that this could still be the case, with talks betweeen Rohl and the St Mary’s club “ongoing”. But that doesn’t mean his appointment is a certainty.

According to Sky Sports News, West Bromwich Albion’s head coach Carlos Corberan has emerged as a potential candidate, alongside ex-Denmark national team manager Kasper Hjulmand.