Manchester United have named their price for a player who could leave Old Trafford by the end of the season.

Despite finding himself playing a more important role since the arrival of manager Ruben Amorim, it appears Marcus Rashford could still end up leaving Man United by the end of the season.

Last summer, the 27-year-old was flirting with the possibility of joining Paris Saint-Germain and the Saudi Pro League remains a possibility, but due to his high salary Rashford’s options are likely to be limited. At the moment, he is earning around £300,000 a year at Man United.

Now, Rashford’s price tag has been revealed, according to the Daily Mail - and it’s dropped significantly compared to what it was a few seasons ago.

During Erik ten Hag’s first season at Old Trafford, when Rashford scored 30 goals, Rashford was valued at an eye-watering £100m. But having since found himself on the fringes of the Man United squad, it’s reported that offers of £40m will be seriously considered. It is unlikely he will move in the January transfer window, however.

Since Rashford has been at Man United since the age of seven, he counts as a homegrown player, meaning his sale would also greatly benefit the club in terms of the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules.

Clubs ‘monitoring’ Champions League veteran

A number of Premier League clubs are keeping a close eye on a LaLiga stalwart, who could be on the move this summer.

Since joining Atletico Madrid in 2022, Reinildo has been the first-choice left back, displacing Brazilian Renan Lodi and making the position his own. The Mozambique defender, 30, is out of contract at the end of the season, and with so much experience under his belt it’s no surprise that he’s in demand.

According to FootballTransfers, Atletico may try and sell him in January to get some cash, rather than losing him on a free in the summer. He joined Atletico from Lille for €3m, and even after Reinildo suffered an ACL injury last season, Diego Simeone may well recuperate most, if not all, of that investment.