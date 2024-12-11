Manchester United could offload one of its highest-paid talents at the end of the season, according to reports.

The winger found himself somewhat on the fringes at Old Trafford under previous manager Erik ten Hag, but has seen a bit of a resurgence since the arrival of Ruben Amorim last month.

But that has not provided any certainty on his future, and it seems he could still be on the move when the Premier League season comes to an end. It comes after he was rumoured to be moving in the summer, with Paris Saint-Germain heavily linked with his services.

Could Marcus Rashford be leaving Old Trafford soon? | Getty Images

Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg says Marcus Rashford may well leave Manchester United in the summer, citing the Englishman’s high salary as a point of contention. Posting on X, he said: “Manchester United would sell Marcus Rashford at the latest by the summer and would already be open to top offers in the winter. The club acknowledge his development under Ruben Amorim but consider him definitely not unsellable.

“One reason why a sale is being discussed - if he were to leave the club due to his very high salary, it would free up critical points in the complicated Financial Fair Play system, which, in turn, would give the Red Devils more room to maneuver in the transfer market.”

Rashford has a contract at Old Trafford until 2028, and is earning around £300,000 per week.

Arteta blunt on star’s future

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta didn’t mince his words about one of his player’s futures.

While Manchester United are looking to potentially sell Marcus Rashford, the Gunners also have an attacker on the fringes of their squad. Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus has fallen behind Kai Havertz in the pecking order upfront, and has scored just one goal in his past 31 appearances.

A couple of months ago, rumours surfaced that Jesus could make a return to Brazil with a move back to Palmeiras, where he rose through the ranks as an academy player. Now, Arteta has given a concrete answer on Jesus’ future.

He said: “No, [it’s] nonsense. Like all strikers, they go on phases and moments and that gap is becoming big. It’s true that obviously a lot of things has happened, injuries, absences of not playing or starting games that much.

“But his attitude has been really good, it always is, and we’re going to try to help him overcome the situation as soon as possible.”