Manchester United have struggled so far this season. | Manchester United via Getty Images

Manchester United are looking to bolster their attacking options in the January transfer window.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Red Devils, currently 14th in the Premier League, already have the likes of Rasmus Hojlund, Marcus Rashford and summer arrival Joshua Zirkzee as options in the striker position. But with the second worst goalscoring record in the league this season, other options are still being explored.

Now, rumours are circulating about a potential bid of more than £58m to try and tempt one of PSG’s forwards to Old Trafford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to Fichajes, Manchester United are preparing a January bid for Randal Kolo Muani, which could be in the region of £58.6m. The publication added that PSG are open to offers for the 25-year-old, who has not hit the heights the club expected following the departure of superstar Kylian Mbappe.

Kolo Muani is wanted by Manchester United. | Getty Images

PSG signed Kolo Muani from Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt for just shy of £80m in September 2023, having bagged 23 goals and 17 assists in 46 games the previous season.

Manchester United are reportedly also interested in Chelsea full-back Ben Chilwell, who has recently been sidelined with injury.

Striker to snub Chelsea - again

On transfer deadline day, Chelsea made a total hash of trying to sign Napoli striker Victor Osimhen; both the Nigerian forward and Brentford attacker Ivan Toney were linked to a move to the Saudi Pro League, but only the latter could be signed by Al Ahli.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With Napoli telling Osimhen that he categorically was not in their plans for the future, the 25-year-old moved to Galatasaray on loan. But Chelsea did not bring an end to their pursuit, vowing to instead try again next summer.

However, these hopes may already be dashed, as Osimhen could make his switch to the Turkish league a permanent one.

According to Corriere Dello Sport, Galatasaray could fork out as much as £81m to tie down the Nigerian striker immediately - rather than waiting until next summer to compete with Chelsea over his £75m price tag. The Italian publication claims both club and player are keen on this arrangement, meaning Chelsea may well have missed the boat on Osimhen entirely.