Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Three top Premier League clubs have a Bournemouth star in their sights.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

England are gearing up to face off against Greece and Finland in a pair of Nations League matches during the international break. In the meantime, let’s take a look at all the biggest rumours from around the Premier League today.

Liverpool, alongside Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur, are lining up for a chance to snap up a winger who currently plays for Bournemouth. Meanwhile, Manchester United have received some positive news on the transfer front - they may be able to sign one of their targets for less than had previously been imagined. However, they are not alone in the race for his signature - can they land their man?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liverpool, Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur linked with Bournemouth's Antoine Semenyo

Three Premier League clubs - Liverpool, Newcastle and Tottenham - are ‘scouting’ Bournemouth ace Antoine Semenyo, according to a recent report from GIVEMESPORT.

Semenyo has been on fire for the Cherries so far this season - the Ghanaian international has scored three goals and has notched up a single assist over the course of eight games in all competitions. Naturally, his excellent form was never going to go unnoticed. Previously, he has also been in the sights of Celtic, West Ham United and Southampton.

Manchester United ‘could’ sign Richard Rios for £16.7 million

Manchester United have a long standing interest in Palmeiras midfielder Richard Rios - and the Red Devils cold sign him for a meagre £16.7 million in 2025, according to a report from CaughtOffside.

Despite this, United are far from the only club who are interested in a move for the 24-year-old - he has also been linked with clubs such as Fulham, Everton, Wolves and AC Milan. United have looked frail in midfield so far this season - adding a young dynamo like Rios could be just what the doctor ordered.