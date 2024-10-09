Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has announced he has a new job - and it’s not one anyone predicted.

The German coach, who won both the Premier League and Champions League during his time at Anfield, has taken a position as Red Bull’s head of global soccer (yes, they actually called it that).

Starting on January 1 next year, Klopp will oversee Red Bull’s network of clubs, including the New York Red Bulls in the MLS and RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga. Klopp, 57, will also develop the organisation’s scouting network and help train new managers.

Jurgen Klopp has a new job as Red Bull’s head of global soccer. | Peter Byrne/PA

In a statement, Klopp said: “I could not be more excited to get involved in a project like this. The role may have changed but my passion for football and the people who make the game what it is has not.

“By joining Red Bull at a global level, I want to develop, improve and support the incredible football talent that we have at our disposal. There are many ways that we can do this from using the elite knowledge and experience that Red Bull possesses to learning from other sports and other industries.

“Together we can discover what is possible. I see my role primarily as a mentor for the coaches and management of the Red Bull clubs but ultimately I am one part of an organisation that is unique, innovative and forward looking. As I said, this could not excite me more.”

The job is a peculiar one from a footballing perspective, but is somewhat commonplace in the Red Bull family. Klopp’s new role is similar to the one Dr Helmut Marko has with the company’s Formula 1 programme - which could indicate Klopp weilding a tremendous amount of power, having the final decision over new signings and managerial appointments.

But for the rest of the football world, Klopp joining Red Bull also represents a huge missed opportunity. A manager at the absolute peak of his powers, who could turn a struggling squad into European and domestic champions, has somehow been passed up.

Questions have to be asked of how Bayern Munich didn’t break the bank for him, instead of appointing Vincent Kompany - who oversaw Burnley’s relegation last season. Or how Ineos, so frustrated with Erik ten Hag’s performances, didn’t do more to tempt Klopp into joining Manchester United. Even internationally, Klopp was linked with the England job after Gareth Southgate resigned.

True, Red Bull have almost certainly thrown everything at his salary - but if, like Dr Marko, this becomes a long-term position for Klopp, his move behind the scenes could become one of the biggest “what ifs” in football.