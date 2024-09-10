Jurgen Klopp 'will return in 2025' says pundit, West Ham United suffer transfer blow

When will Jurgen Klopp return to management? | Getty Images

Jurgen Klopp could return to coaching in 2025, according to speculation.

England are due to face Finland tonight in their final game of the international break - Premier League football will resume this weekend. Before that, let’s take a look at all the biggest rumours from around England’s top division.

A German pundit has speculated on when Jurgen Klopp will take on another job in management - meanwhile, West Ham United will face competition from Galatasaray as they aim to snap up a coveted free agent.

Jurgen Klopp could ‘return’ to management in 2025, says Marcel Reif

Jurgen Klopp shocked the world when he announced he would be leaving Liverpool in the midst of the 2023/24 season. Now that the dust has settled, speculation has begun as to when the former Borussia Dortmund head coach will return to management - and pundit Marcel Reif thinks he will return to the dugout ‘in 2025’.

Speaking with BILD, Reif said: “He is not the type of person who will spend the next few years on the ‘finca’ in Mallorca thinking about the sense and nonsense of the world. I think there is still far too much of a coach in him. He will return in 2025.”

Galatasaray enter race to sign West Ham transfer target Joel Matip

West Ham United have been linked with a free transfer for former Liverpool defender Joel Matip for several weeks now. It may not be quite so simple to bring the ex-Cameroonian international on board, however, as the Hammers now face competition from Jose Mourinho’s Galatasaray.

This is according to a report from Turkish outlet Fotomac. As such, if Julen Lopetegui’s men want to be successful in their pursuit, they must act quickly. The Turkish giants’ pulling power has been on full display recently, when they completed a deal to bring Victor Osimhen to the club on a loan deal.