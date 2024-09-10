George Burley: Ipswich Town icon being treated for cancer

George Burley has been diagnosed with cancer. | Getty Images

A English football icon has been diagnosed with cancer.

Former Ipswich Town player and manager George Burley is currently undergoing treatment for cancer, as recently announced in a statement from the Tractor Boys.

Burley featured as both a player and a manager for Ipswich - he played for the club between the years of 1973 and 1985, before returning at the end of his playing years in 1994. As a manager, he guided the club to the Premier League and subsequently landed them a spot in the UEFA Cup by finishing fifth.

Outside of Ipswich, Burley also played for clubs such as Gillingham, Ayr United and Sunderland. Furthermore, he won 11 caps for his native Scotland between the years of 1979 and 1982.

In a recent interview feature on Ipswich’s official club website, Burley said: “After feeling unwell earlier this year, I have recently received a diagnosis and I am taking positive action to fight the disease. It has been a difficult time, but I am feeling much brighter now.

“In fact, I am able to get to matches at Portman Road and I am enjoying watching the team playing back in the Premier League. We are grateful to the club for the support they have shown me and my family and I would ask that everyone is respectful of our privacy at this time.”

Town manager Kieran McKenna said: “This club has had some brilliant managers and George is right up there as one of the very best. It has been a pleasure to get to know George since I arrived at Ipswich. He is a positive and optimistic character, and I know he will also take that attitude into the battle he now faces. We are all right behind him.”

Meanwhile, Chairman Mark Ashton said: “Our thoughts are with George, his wife Jill and their family. It’s always great to see him here in the directors’ box on a matchday and we will do everything we can to support one of our all-time greats, uniquely as both player and manager.”