Liverpool 'waiting' until summer to sign Brazilian forward from Premier League rivals

Liverpool are prepared to wait until the summer to poach a striker from one of their Premier League rivals.

After Arne Slot’s men thrashed Tottenham 6-3 away from home at the weekend, fans could be forgiven for thinking the Reds don’t need any more attacking options. But with Mo Salah’s future still hanging in the balance, it appears nothing is being left to chance.

Now, it has emerged that Liverpool have been keeping tabs on a Brazilian striker from a rival club - and are gearing up to make a move at the end of the season.

According to Football Insider, that striker is Brighton forward Joao Pedro. They report that it would take a “huge” bid to take the 23-year-old away from the Amex Stadium, which could set them back as much as £60m.

Joao Pedro has repeatedly impressed for Brighton this season.

Pedro is known for his versatility upfront, as he can also play on the wings and as a second striker - a trait that Slot is reportedly very keen on. He has bagged four goals and 11 assists in the Premier League so far this season.

While Salah’s contract is due to expire at the end of this Premier League campaign, Slot’s hand has been forced on occasion by injuries to Diogo Jota, who would ordinarily be his first-choice striker. Where Pedro would fit into the pecking order remains a mystery.

Newcastle want new defender

Having struggled more defensively than they did last season, it will come as no surprise to some that Newcastle United could sign a centre back in January. Now, a Spanish publication has suggested they already have a target.

According to Sport45, the Magpies could swoop in for Barcelona defender Eric Garcia. The 23-year-old is no stranger to the Premier League, having risen through the ranks at Manchester City.

Man City - who have lost nine of their last 12 matches - seem to have a knack for throwing away top talents. Cole Palmer was tossed aside and is now the best player in the league right now; the likes of Jeremie Frimpong, Michael Olise and Jadon Sancho were also previously binned off by the reigning champions, and Newcastle will be hoping that Garcia fits into that same bracket of players.

Garcia is struggling for game time at the Nou Camp, and Ronald Araujo’s return from injury will push him even further down the pecking order. But whether the Spaniard wishes to leave the LaLiga giants is another matter entirely.