Manchester City star injured until next year as Premier League champions' struggle continues

David George
David George

Senior digital reporter

20th Dec 2024, 3:07pm
One of Manchester City’s key players this season will miss the congested Christmas period due to injury.

Having lost eight of their last 11 matches, Manchester City will be hoping to bounce back against Aston Villa this weekend. But Pep Guardiola’s men will have to do so without one of their leading defenders, the Spanish manager has confirmed.

Man City have already suffered one injury crisis this season - having just 13 senior players available during their worst point - but will now see out 2024 without the help of Ruben Dias. The Portuguese centre back will be sidelined for up to a month, having picked up an injury during his team’s clash with Manchester United last weekend.

It’s feared that refusing to be substituted off may have worsened his injury too.

Guardiola said: “It's a muscular problem and he will be out for three to four weeks. It happened after 75 minutes against [Manchester] United. He felt something, but he's so strong he wanted to stay on the pitch - and now he's injured.”

“Manu [Akanji] and John [Stones] are back in training the last few days, so that's good for us. I don't know yet [if they can play]. Thursday was their first proper training session after being out for a while.

“We will see.”

Manchester City are currently fifth in the Premier League, nine points adrift from leaders Liverpool.

