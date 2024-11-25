Manchester City slumped to their fifth consecutive defeat at the weekend, bring thrashed 4-0 by Tottenham Hotspur.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A brace from birthday boy James Maddison was followed up by goals from defender Pedro Porro and Brennan Johnson, bringing an abrupt end to any celebrations about manager Pep Guardiola signing a new two-year contract.

It is the worst run of form the reigning champions have experienced since Guardiola took charge in 2016, and saw them fall eight points behind Premier League leaders Liverpool, with Chelsea, Arsenal and even Brighton now hot on their heels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Man City have suffered from an injury epidemic this season, at one point having just 13 senior players available - two of them being goalkeepers. But the quality of those who are still fit suggests they should be performing far better than they currently are.

Manchester City are in a slump, having lost their last five games in a row. | Getty Images

Guardiola has admitted that the buck stops with him, and is determined to turn things around. He said: “When we start to lose I say to the people I have to find a way, I have to. It’s my duty, my responsibility, to find a way to be more consistent, that our game will be better and win games.

“I know at the Etihad when we are there and we score goals our momentum is there, but now we are not solid enough. That is the truth.

“In these situations, what do you have do to? Keep going my friends, keep going. We have done it in the past - not in terms of results being as bad as now - but we have done it and we face the situation and move forward.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So what do Manchester City need to do for a return to winning ways? We’ve got a few suggestions below...

Replace Rodri immediately

Rodri’s season-ending injury was perhaps the catalyst of Man City’s turn in form. Their win rate without the Spanish defensive midfielder is far worse than when he is in the side, thanks to the protection he offers the back line and the way he distributes passes in the attack.

In his absence, Mateo Kovacic has been deputising in his position, but is now also injured himself, leaving Rico Lewis and John Stones to try and fill the void.

It’s still more than a month away, but Guardiola’s top priority in the January transfer window is to find a replacement midfielder. Real Sociedad star and Euros winner Martin Zubimendi is the obvious choice, having filled in for Rodri when Spain played England in the final, but having sold so many other players in the summer, Sociedad may want a pretty penny for him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alternative options include the likes of Aurelien Tchouameni, who has found himself on the fringes of the Real Madrid squad, and Bayern Munich stalward Joshua Kimmich.

Get Haaland back to his best

Striker Erling Haaland arguably hasn’t been firing on all cylinders this season. Whereas last year he was in demonic form, he hasn’t been quite as prolific this season. He’s still leading the Premier League’s golden boot race, but Guardiola needs to get him back to the electric form we know he’s capable of.

The return of Kevin De Bruyne will be a welcome boost - he previously formed a lethal partnership with the Norwegian - and Phil Foden can play killer balls through to the striker too. Getting the two of them into the midfield is critical, and just drilling passes to Haaland in training will help him find his shooting boots once more.

Park the f****** bus

When we think of Manchester City, we think of fluid, attacking football, dominating possession and taking down their opponents with in clinical fashion. But teams have wisened up to Guardiola’s style of play, and their injury list doesn’t help their situation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So, as Nate Shelley yells to the AFC Richmond players in Ted Lasso, it’s time to “park the f****** bus”.

Without Rodri protecting the back four, it’s time to make it a back five. Move Kyle Walker inside as a centre-back and play Rico Lewis at full back, then put Gundogan and De Bruyne in the midfield. Foden and Savinho can then flank Haaland up top.

Instead of trying to stifle teams as they have done previously, switch to a more direct, counter-attacking style of play. Turn the Etihad into a fortress until the winds change.

Guardiola says the buck stops with him - he needs to show he can adapt to the situation in front of him, and stop leaking so many goals.