Brighton loanee Valentin Barco and his fiancee have suffered a burglary at their home.

Just days after announcing their engagement, Barco and fiancee Yaz Jaureguy returned to their home in Seville to find it had been burgled.

Last week, Jaureguy shared a video on Instagram capturing the moment Barco proposed, getting down on one knee after a whirlwind romance. However, the couple's joyful celebrations were cut short when they returned from a romantic dinner to find their home had been ransacked.

Jaureguy took to Instagram to reveal the break-in, posting photos of their living room in disarray, with drawers emptied and their belongings scattered across the floor.

Valentin Barco of Brighton has joined Sevilla on a season-long loan. | Getty Images

She said: “Arriving home and finding it has been ransacked like this. Coming to a country full of dreams and not being able to live at ease. All very strange. Don’t even trust your shadow.

“Obviously we’ve got cameras. Two men got in from the house next door, they spent 50 minutes inside and left 10 minutes before we arrived.

“The strange thing is only an employee knew our movements and the only possible entry point and he left seven minutes before the intruders entered. We’ve already reported the break-in to police and hope it gets resolved.”

The incident occurred at their new home in Seville, where Barco is playing for Sevilla on loan from Brighton during the 2024/25 season. The 20-year-old joined the Premier League club in January on a four-and-a-half-year deal but was sent on loan to the La Liga side to gain experience.

Barco and Jaureguy, who have been together since December last year, were shaken by the incident, which came just days after their engagement. Jaureguy, a model with 133,000 Instagram followers, tattooed Barco’s name on her collarbone earlier this year, with Barco reciprocating the gesture.

Despite making his debut for Argentina's senior national team in a friendly against El Salvador in March, Barco has struggled to make a significant impact during his time at Sevilla.