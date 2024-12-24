Manchester United star reportedly dumped by Love Island girlfriend while he looks for "new challenge"
We hope that winger Marcus Rashford kept the recepits for her Christmas presents, because multiple outlets have reported that he and Grace Rosa Jackson has separated.
According to the Sun, the footballer was accused of not taking their relationship as seriously as Jackson wanted him too - although she will be jetting off to take part in Love Island: All-Stars in the new year.
Speaking to the tabloid, a source said: “Grace realised that Marcus wasn’t serious about her and has unfollowed him on Instagram. She realised there was no future so she has decided to cut ties.
“As far as she is concerned it’s Marcus’ loss, she is putting her best foot forward and can’t wait to enjoy some winter sun in gloomy January.”
It comes as Rashford looks set to leave Manchester United, having said last week that he is ready for “a new challenge”. Since making this comment to the media, and doing so before speaking to manager Ruben Amorim, the 27-year-old has been axed from the Old Trafford squad.
Rumours suggest he will be leaving the club sooner rather than later, with moves to either Paris Saint-Germain or Atletico Madrid seemingly on the cards.
