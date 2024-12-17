ITV has confirmed the return of Love Island: All Stars with some island favourite set to return to the famous villa.

In a sneak peak social post, the show revealed that invitations have been sent out to returning contestant for the second series of the spin-off show. The invitation read: “Dear Islander. As dating royalty, you are cordially invited back to the villa as a Love Island All Star”.

The launch date of the new series was also confirmed, with islander making their return on only a matter of weeks. Here’s everything you need to know.

Love Island: All Stars is returning to screens in January. | ITV

When is Love Island: All Stars back?

Love Island: All Stars returns to ITV2 on Monday, January 13 at 9pm.

Who is taking part in Love Island: All Stars series 2?

While this year’s line-up hasn’t been officially announces yet, there have been rumours and reports about who could be following in the footsteps of All Stars series one winners Molly Smith and Tom Clare.

Series eight winner Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu is one of the names reported to be talks to return to the villa. The Celebrity Big Brother star won the series with then-boyfriend Davide Sanclimenti before initiating an on-off relationship with him post-villa.

Others names which could be re-joining the villa include Luca Bish, Lucinda Strafford, Paige Thorne, Tyrique Hyde, Gemma Owen and Grace Jackson.

Is Maya Jama hosting?

Maya Jama is returning to host Love Island: All Stars series two amid claims that she could be about to walk away from the main show. Reports suggested that ex-islander Maura Higgins was being lined-up to replace Maya on the show, following a successful stint on the Aftersun spin-off show in the US and on this year’s I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here.

However, Maya has denied the rumours that she is walking away from the reality show just yet. She took to Instagram to tell her followers: “I will be presenting Love Island next year and have no plans to leave right now.

“[I] filmed promo a couple of days ago actually. Fake news is fake news-ing as usual.”