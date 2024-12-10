Katie Salmon appeared in the series two of ITV2 Love Island in 2016.

Love Island star Katie Salmon has shared an emotional tribute after she revealed her ex-fiancé and father of her two-year-old daughter has died. The former Love Island star, 29, posted a photo of Harry and their daughter, 2, alongside an emotional message. His cause of death is unknown.

In an Instagram post Katie wrote: “Trying to navigate this pain. The highest highs and the lowest lows with you. It's so sad to know you'll never see what a beautiful little girl she is or who she will become. I hope your soul finds peace Harry [heartbreak emoji].”

Katie and Harry were reportedly in a relationship but split just six months after the birth of their first child Thaiga in September 2022. The Love Island star is now in a relationship with businessman Joe Rossi.

Prior to her relationship with Harry, Katie had a brief romance with the late Sophie Gradon in Love Islands first same sex relationship. Sophie died by suicide in June 2019.

Since her stint on Love Island, the TV star reportedly turned to religion after reaching breaking point. Katie shared that she was baptised in July and shares that she is a ‘Follower of Christ’ with her social media followers.

