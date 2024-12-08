The Strictly Come Dancing results have been leaked - and fans are pretty much all saying the same thing.

Last night saw the semi-final of the dancing competition, with the celebrity dancers taking part last night being Love Island star Tasha Ghouri, JLS singer JB Gill, comedian Chris McCausland, Miranda star Sarah Hadland, and reality star Pete Wicks.

Pete was made the clear favourite to go in last week’s show, only to waltz through on the public vote once again. So could this be an omen for this week’s voting.

Tasha Ghouri and Aljaz Skorjanec during the live show for Saturday's Strictly Come Dancing show on BBC1 | Guy Levy/BBC/PA Wire

Last night Ghouri and Gill both received perfect scores for their second dances semi-final. Ghouri, 26, and her dance partner, Aljaz Skorjanec, received a standing ovation from judges Motsi Mabuse and Shirley Ballas after they performed a waltz to (You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman by Aretha Franklin.

The performance, which scored four 10s, was described as “absolutely out of this world sensational” by Mabuse, and marked an improvement from their first dance of the evening. Their salsa to Something New by Girls Aloud had scored 35 points from the judges with Ballas pointing out that they could improve on their transitions and lifts.

Gill and his partner, Lauren Oakley, received 40 points from the judges for their salsa to Red Alert by Basement Jaxx. Craig Revel Horwood offered the singer a Paul Hollywood-style handshake after the performance, pointing out that the Great British Bake Off judge was in the audience. Earlier in the show, Gill and Oakley, 33, scored 39 points for their paso doble to Requiem For A Tower by Clint Mansell.

McCausland and Dianne Buswell performed a Charleston to When You’re Smiling by The Blue Vipers Of Brooklyn which was awarded 33 points by the judges. Their other dance, a Viennese waltz to Nothing Else Matters by Metallica, received 36 points.

The first dance from Miranda star Sarah Hadland and her professional partner, Vito Coppola, was a tango to Big Love by Fleetwood Mac. Revel Horwood said the dance was “full of passion, purpose, intent” and the pair received 36 points from the judges. Their second dance, a jive to I’m So Excited by The Pointer Sisters was also awarded 36 points.

Pete Wicks and Jowita Przystal during the live show | Guy Levy/BBC/PA Wire

Reality star Pete Wicks and Jowita Przystal divided the judges when they performed a foxtrot to Beyond The Sea by Bobby Darin, which earned them a total of 32 points. Revel Horwood described the dance as “robotic” and offered the pair a seven while Ballas awarded the pair a nine and called Wicks “Mr Strictly Come Dancing”. Their second dance was a tango to Bittersweet Symphony by The Verve which Revel Horwood said “lacked any Argentine tango technique whatsoever”. The pair were awarded 33 points from the judges which landed them bottom of the leaderboard overall with a score of 65.

Gill and Oakley topped the scoreboard with 79 while Ghouri and Skorjanec placed second with a combined score of 75.

The Strictly results programme will air on Sunday at 7.20pm on BBC One - but as the results show is filmed at the same time as the live show, there is a 24-hour gap before it is screened. Because of this, the result is often leaked - particularly by an X account called @strictlyspoiler, believed to be operated by someone working on the show.

The result - which is not being divulged here - can now be found online - and fans have had their say on it.

One said: “Think this was obvious really [...] great but not as good as the rest.”

Another said: “Absolutely gutted for [...] but yes right decision as [...] is an amazing dancer didn't deserve to be in DO.”

A third added: “Hallelujah. Not before time. I would have been fuming if [...] and [...] went out”, with other comments being “Gutted for [...], [...’s] what strictly is about x” and “So glad [...] got through. Social media was indicating he would be out tonight. Been voting for [...]since the beginning, but I won't be disappointed if he loses out to [...].”

The final of Strictly Come Dancing will air next weekend with four couples in the running.