Five remaining couples will be dancing this weekend in Strictly Come Dancing’s semi-final.

Last week it was musicals week on Strictly and each couple took to the dance floor to perform to an iconic musical number. JB and Lauren impressed the judges the most and topped the leaderboard with a score of 39.

Meanwhile, Pete and pro-dance partner Jowita found themselves at the bottom. Every week we see two couples face each other in the dance off - and this week it was Montell and Johannes, and Tasha and Aljaž.

Both couples took to the dance floor to perform their routines again. Montell and Johannes performed their Rumba to I’m Here from the musical The Color Purple. Then, Tasha and Aljaž performed their Argentine Tango to Ex-Wives from Six.

The judges delivered their verdicts with Craig, Motsi and Anton choosing to save Tasha, meaning this week it was time for Gladiator Montell and her pro-partner Johannes to head home. According to the latest odds there is a contestant who is overwhelmingly the favourite to win the series.

According to Betway, Chris McCausland sits as the favourite. He has had consistent high scores from the judges and a solid audience backing. Sarah Hadland, the current second favourite at 11/2, landed in the top three spots both times, proving she’s absolutely capable of competing.

Latest odds on who is going to win Strictly Come Dancing according to Betaway:

1. Chris McCausland - 1.2

2. Sarah Hadland - 6.5

3. Tasha Ghouri - 10

4. JB Gill - 26

5. Pete Wicks - 26

According to Oddschecker the celebrity who is most likely to get eliminated this Saturday (7 December) is Pete Wicks. He is closely followed by JB Gill.

Strictly Come Dancing fans are currently up in arms after details of Pete Wicks' semi-final routines have been disclosed. The BBC programme's official Instagram page shared the dances that Pete and his dance partner Jowita will be performing.

One fan remarked: "Another week and Pete has still avoided the jive ahahahahah the show is fixed mate." Another chimed in: "Why does Pete get to avoid doing a Jive and a Charleston? Those are 2 really difficult dances that everyone else has had to do...seems unfair."