I'm A Celeb, Strictly, The Apprentice: The UK's top five reality shows

What is your favourite reality show?

The reality show has become a staple of TVs, laptops and devices across the UK over the past 24 years since Big Brother hit the headlines in 2000. With millions tuning in to watch drama unfold, iconic comedy acts and heartbreaking moments, this genre is more popular than ever before, with around 70% of people aged between four and 65 who watch reality TV.

But, what other reality shows can go toe-to-toe with I’m A Celebrity’s pulling power? Read below to find out more!

I’m A Celebrity - ITV - 2001 to present (Peak viewing figures - 12 million)

Where else to start! This amazing show, set in the depths of the Australian jungle apart from two series in an eerie Welsh castle, is still going strong after 23 years on the box. Tony Blackburn won the first ever series in 2001, with Sam Thompson emerging victorious in the latest edition in 2023. With spiders, snakes, rats, water torture and heights among the day-to-day fears of celebrities over a three-week ordeal, the pull of I’m A Celebrity remains as strong as ever. As the 2024 series begins, who can become King or Queen of the Jungle?

Strictly Come Dancing - BBC1- 2004 to present (Peak viewing figures - 11 million)

Another heavyweight of the reality TV scene, Strictly Come Dancing has waltzed across our screens over the past two decades as celebrities do battle for the famous Glitterball Trophy. Natasha Kaplinsky won the inaugural series in 2004 with partner Brendan Cole, as the likes of Bill Bailey, Alesha Dixon and Rose Ayling-Ellis have lifted the coveted prize since then. An episode is even dedicated to the amazing Blackpool Tower ballroom, a first aim for the amateur dancers to strive for before hitting the home stretch in the quest for the Glitterball Trophy.

The Apprentice - BBC1 and BBC2 - 2005 to present (Peak viewing figures - 7 million)

Since 2005, Lord Alan Sugar and his team of business associates have given the platform for up-and-coming young businesspeople to show their acumen to a wider audience. The winning businessperson receives a huge monetary investment to start his or hers own company. The show’s impact is gripping with tasks being devised each week, whether that be in a team or working as an individual. The ruthless nature of the show and Lord Sugar’s phrase “You’re fired!” has become iconic and despite a two-year hiatus, the show has come back to television screens over the past two years, with Sugar being joined by Karren Brady and series one winner, Tim Campbell.

Love Island - ITV2 - 2005 to 2006 then 2015 to present (Peak viewing figures - 5.6 million)

Originally aired in 2005 and 2006, the show was revived in 2015 and has remained on our TV screens ever since. The show became ITV2’s most-watched in its network history in 2019 when over 5.5 million tuned in to see Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea crowned the winning couple. Set in Mallorca, the series begins with single men and women entering a luxurious villa. As the contestants get to know each other, controversy can strike as gameplaying becomes all too prevalent with the public vote becoming paramount to a couple’s hopes of winning the prize.

The Only Way is Essex - ITV2 and ITVBe - 2010 to present (Peak viewing figures - 1.5million)

The Only Way is Essex has been on our screens for 14 years, and is very different from the previous four shows mentioned above. This series follows the lives of a group of people from Essex, which is dubbed as “scripted reality”, with the cast put in real-life situations and acclimatising to each other’s lives. The likes of Amy Childs, Lauren Goodger, Pete Wicks and Kirk Norcross have all become household names in the UK due to its success and longevity and the show has been commissioned for another series.