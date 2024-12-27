Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Manchester United’s most recent humiliation has cast doubt over manager Ruben Amorim’s future.

It has been less than two months since the Portuguese manager moved to Old Trafford, taking over after Erik ten Hag was sacked by the club. But a string of poor results have followed, and the “new manager bounce” is nowhere to be seen.

Last week’s Carabao Cup quarter-final exit at Tottenham was compounded by a 3-0 home defeat to Bournemouth and a bruising 2-0 loss at Wolves on Boxing Day, leaving United 14th in the Premier League.

The spotlight is on the players more than recently-appointed Amorim right now, but he knows the scrutiny on him will increase so long as the rotten run continues.

Ruben Amorim has lost five of his first 10 matches as Manchester United head coach. | Getty Images

Amorim, who was previously managing Sporting CP in Portugal when he got the call to join Man United, said: “The manager of Manchester United can never, no matter what, be comfortable, and I know the business that I’m in. I know that if we don’t win, regardless if they pay the buyout [for me] or not, I know that every manager is in danger and I like that because that is the job, so I understand the question.

“You can argue that I have been here one month and I’ve had four training [sessions], but we are not winning. That is the reality and I’m quite comfortable with that.

“You expect to win more games, to have players with more confidence to sell the idea and to work and improve things. At this moment it’s really hard. We have to survive to have time and then to improve the team.”

United will look for improvements across the board at home to in-form Newcastle on Sunday, December 30, as the Magpies head to Old Trafford buoyed by a 3-0 win against Aston Villa.

Amorim added: “We have to expect that any play from Newcastle near our box is going to make the stadium nervous and our players have to cope with that.

“So it’s a very strong team, very fast with a lot of pace, with a lot of time working with the same coach, and we want to be competitive and try to win the game.”