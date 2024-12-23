Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Water dripped onto reporters as Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim spoke to them after his team’s defeat to AFC Bournemouth.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A week that started with discussion about the line-up getting into the public domain on the eve of the derby against Manchester City ended in a different type of leak hitting the club.

Amorim had just finished addressing Sunday’s humiliating 3-0 defeat to Bournemouth and had began to preview the Boxing Day trip to Wolves when the Old Trafford media room ceiling sprung a leak.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Water began dripping from a light fitting on reporters sat in the front row, leading to puzzlement in the room - including from the United boss - and a journalist being advised to switch seats mid-press conference. It was a farcical moment at the end of an embarrassing day for a side that will spend Christmas 13th in the Premier League after being stunned by the Cherries.

The leak also underlines just why United are looking at building a new stadium rather than developing a ground that has been allowed to deteriorate over recent years.

Back in May, a storm wreaked havoc at Old Trafford towards the end of a Premier League match against Arsenal. Water poured from the corner of the roof between the Sir Alex Ferguson Stand and East Stand, funnelling down like a waterfall onto the seats beneath.

In the opposite corner, water raced down the Sir Bobby Charlton Stand steps and flooded the moat around the pitch. United announced this week they expect to choose between redeveloping Old Trafford or building a new stadium in the summer.