Marcus Rashford has returned to the Manchester United squad but not to the pitch. | Getty Images

Beggers cannot be choosers, or so the saying goes - but Marcus Rashford reportedly thinks that isn’t the case.

The Manchester United winger seems to be on his way out of Old Trafford, after previously telling the media that he was “ready for a new challenge”. Since then, he has barely featured for the club, and his departure is almost inevitable.

At least, it would be if he wasn’t being fussy about which club he moved to. Last summer, it was rumoured he could move to Paris Saint-Germain, but that door might now be closed.

According to the Daily Mail, the 27-year-old has rejected offers from three different clubs in Saudi Arabia, which could have earned him up to £35m a year - salaries that dwarf his mega £315,000-a-week contract with Man United. This is because Rashford would prefer to stay in Europe and play for a competitive side.

TalkSport has reported that Rashford’s dream destination is Barcelona, which is quite ambitious for a footballer who has been frozen out of his current team; not to mention the fact Barcelona cannot even register their own players like Dani Olmo, let alone get new ones on their books.

His other options include Borussia Dortmund and Napoli, with the latter willing to exchange Victor Osimhen to get a deal over the line.