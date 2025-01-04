Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ella Thomas has dropped a huge hint that she could be re-entering the Love Island villa for the ITV spin off All Stars.

The former Islander, who appeared in series 10 in 2023, has revealed a major clue that she could be heading to the villa in South Africa. Love Island All Stars sees previous contestants from across the show's series mixed together in a bid to give them a second chance at love.

Ella has teased her fans that she may be appearing on the show as she has taken a trip out to Cape Town, where the show is filmed. She shared pictures on her Instagram account on Friday (3 January). In one snap Ella relaxed and soaked up the sun on a lounger while wearing a red gingham check co-ord.

She wrote: “out of office”. If Ella does enter the villa, she could come face-to-face with her former show ex Tyrique Hyde. The couple met during the 2023 series and was heavily tested with some dramatic ups and downs. Shortly after leaving the villa, the couple announced they'd split in November 2023, before trying to give it another go.

Ella Thomas has dropped a huge hint that she could be re-entering the Love Island villa for the ITV spin off All Stars. (Photo: @ellathomas_ on Instagram) | @ellathomas_ on Instagram

In February it was revealed Ella and Tyrique had parted ways permanently - after six months as a couple. The reality show is set to return to ITV on January 13 at 9pm.

Season 8's Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, from Loughton, Essex, known for her dramatic stint and winning the £50,000 prize alongside Davide Sanclimenti, is reportedly in talks to make a comeback. Also from Season 8, Paige Thorne's name has been floated. Paige Thorne was a standout from season eight after her romantic entanglements with Jacques O'Neill and Adam Collard.

Lucinda Strafford, who first entered the villa in 2021, is said to be back on the dating scene following her recent split from DJ Nathan Dawe. She hinted at a possible return to the Love Island scene in a recent conversation.

Speaking to The Sun, Lucinda said: "I'm definitely open to TV. I keep seeing rumours of me going on [All Stars] but at the moment, I don't know. I'm not thinking too deeply into it. I'm single."

Olivia Hawkins from season nine is another star that bosses are enthusiastic about bringing back on the show. She was a divisive figure during her time, with some viewers admiring her and others criticising her.

Additionally, Tyrique Hyde from season 10 is also being considered for the upcoming All Stars series - the ex of Ella Thomas. Scott Thomas from Season 2 is rumoured to be returning to the reality series in search of love, and a source revealed to The Sun that Curtis Pritchard from Season 5 could potentially make an appearance in the show. The show usually runs for five weeks and ends in mid-February.