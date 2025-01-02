Maya Jama sparks rumours of dating Man City star Ruben Dias after New Year's Eve snap
The Love Island presenter was spotted celebrating New Year’s Eve with the Man City defender, who was likely looking to take his mind off his team’s dismal Premier League season.
Jama, 30, was seen dining with the Portuguese footballer at Sa Capella in Ibiza as Jama welcomed 2025. Although they didn’t post photos together, a blurry image circulating on social media suggests they were at the same table, joined by one of Jama’s female friends.
Rumors of a connection began in November when the pair followed each other on social media shortly after attending the MTV EMAs in Manchester. Dias, 27, reportedly initiated the follow, with Jama reciprocating soon after.
This comes following Jama’s split from her long-term on-again, off-again boyfriend, rapper Stormzy, last July. In their breakup announcement, the former couple said: “We've been laughing whilst drafting this because we never, ever, in a million years thought we'd be the couple announcing a breakup.
“But for the sake of clarity and, more importantly, to allow us the space and grace that's needed for us both to be able to navigate this next bit of our lives with peace, we thought it might be best to.”
