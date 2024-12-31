Manchester City and Manchester United vying for Barcelona outcast after registration fiasco
But Barcelona’s embarrassing track record with dotting the i’s and crossing the t’s has come back to haunt them - and they might now lose one of 2024’s biggest footballing talents.
Throughout the 2024 Euros, the name Dani Olmo was one everyone’s lips, as the attacking midfielder played an influential role in Spain eventually lifting the trophy. He was quickly snapped up by Barcelona, but just six months later could find himself leaving Camp Nou for good.
This is because Barcelona have failed to register him for the second half of the season; while he remains part of the club, showing up to training and collecting a paycheque, he won’t be eligible to play a single minute of football for the Catalan giants.
As a result, sources are suggesting that Olmo, 26, is looking for a way out to keep playing first-team football at the highest level. According to Mundo Deportivo, both Manchester United and Manchester City are interested in his services.
Man United could potentially lose midfielders Casemiro and Christian Eriksen in the January transfer window, and manager Ruben Amorim would be keen to replace them. Meanwhile, Man City need some extra firepower after their poor squad depth has been exposed in the first half of the season.
Newcastle star lays out his demands
It has been widely reported that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta’s “dream” signing would be Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak. The Swedish forward has been in superb form as of late, scoring eight goals for the Magpies in their last six Premier League matches.
Amid major interest from the Premier League’s top sides, the 25-year-old has reportedly laid out his position for the future - and it still leaves everyone on tenterhooks.
According to the Mirror, Isak is keen to stay at St James’ Park but will probably only do so if Newcastle can secure a top four finish in the Premier League. Eddie Howe’s side are currently fifth in the league, behind the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea, Nottingham Forest and leaders Liverpool.
