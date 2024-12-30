From a dramatic Euros to the reformatted Champions League - and the apparent downfall of Manchester City in the Premier League - there has been so much to talk about this year.

But while we speculate, analysing every play and debating every transfer rumour, those at the top of the game are lining their pockets with insane salaries. The explosion of the Saudi Pro League a few years ago has inflated salaries across the world, as well as players earning extra cash from their brand partnerships.

So here are the 10 highest-paid footballers of 2024, including their salaries, bonuses and brand deals. The data for this article has been collated from Forbes.

1 . Cristiano Ronaldo (Al Nassr) - £217m The joys of being one of the greatest players of all time - and playing in the Saudi Pro League. Cristiano Ronaldo's contract at Al Nassr is set to end soon, but he still has brand deals with companies like Nike to fall back on... and a booming YouTube channel to boot. | Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images

2 . Lionel Messi (Inter Miami) - £102m While not earning the wages of Ronaldo, Lionel Messi's brand deals mean he leads the pack in off-pitch earnings. | Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

3 . Neymar Jr (Al-Hilal) - £83m Despite being sidelined by injury for the past year, Neymar Jr is continuing to rake it in at Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal. The 32-year-old earned a reported £83m this year, with part of that coming from his Puma partnership and other brand endorsements. | Getty Images

4 . Karim Benzema (Al-Ittihad) - £78m While he might be considering retirement in the near future, Karim Benzema is another player who's making generational wealth in the Saudi Pro League, and is one of the highest earners in world football. | Getty Images