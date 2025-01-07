Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster appear to have confirmed their romance following months of speculation.

Jackman, 56, stepped out for dinner in Santa Monica with the 49-year-old beauty on Monday January 6, with the pair arriving together and holding hands.

In photographs obtained by People, the Wolverine actor dressed casually in white jeans, a grey T-shirt and a black jacket, while Foster wore a camel trench coat over a long olive green dress, and the pair were seen looking into each other's eyes and smiling broadly.

The couple have been romantically linked for some time, but this is their first public outing together and comes three months after Foster filed for divorce from Ted Griffin after 10 years of marriage. Hugh Jackman was previously married to Deborra-Lee Furness from 1996 to 2023.

Who is Sutton Foster?

Sutton Foster is best known for her roles in several theatre productions but also starred in TV shows Bunheads (2012-2013) and Younger (2015-2021). Ex-husband Ted Griffin was the screenwriter for Matchstick and Ocean’s Eleven.

Sutton Foster and Hugh Jackman met when they starred in the Broadway production of the ‘Music Man’. According to a number of sources, the pair reportedly “have fallen in love. They are 100 per cent together and are in love and want to spend the rest of their lives together.”

