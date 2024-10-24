Sutton Foster files for divorce from husband of 10 years amid Hugh Jackman romance rumours
Broadway actress Sutton Foster has filed for divorce from her husband Ted Griffin after 10 years of marriage. According to Page Six the Tony Award winning actress filed divorce papers for uncontested divorce from the screenwriter on Tuesday (October 22) at the New York County Supreme Court.
The former couple married in a private ceremony in Santa Barbara, California, in October 2014 and share a seven-year-old daughter together. This comes after speculation the Broadway actress is in a relationship with her co-star Hugh Jackman.
Sutton Foster and Hugh Jackman starred together in the Broadway production of the Music Man. According to a number of sources, the pair reportedly “have fallen in love. They are 100 percent together and are in love and want to spend the rest of their lives together,' an insider previously told the publication.
The insider explained to the publication: “'They are still together. They go out of their way to hide it, but it’s common knowledge.”
Sutton Foster is best known for her roles in several theatre productions but also starred in TV shows Bunheads (2012-2013) and Younger (2015-2021). Ex-husband Ted Griffin was the screenwriter for Matchstick and Oceans Eleven.
