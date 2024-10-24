Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Actress has filed for divorce from husband Ted Griffin after 10 years of marriage.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Broadway actress Sutton Foster has filed for divorce from her husband Ted Griffin after 10 years of marriage. According to Page Six the Tony Award winning actress filed divorce papers for uncontested divorce from the screenwriter on Tuesday (October 22) at the New York County Supreme Court.

The former couple married in a private ceremony in Santa Barbara, California, in October 2014 and share a seven-year-old daughter together. This comes after speculation the Broadway actress is in a relationship with her co-star Hugh Jackman.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 12: (L-R) Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster attend the 75th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Sutton Foster and Hugh Jackman starred together in the Broadway production of the Music Man. According to a number of sources, the pair reportedly “have fallen in love. They are 100 percent together and are in love and want to spend the rest of their lives together,' an insider previously told the publication.

The insider explained to the publication: “'They are still together. They go out of their way to hide it, but it’s common knowledge.”

Sutton Foster is best known for her roles in several theatre productions but also starred in TV shows Bunheads (2012-2013) and Younger (2015-2021). Ex-husband Ted Griffin was the screenwriter for Matchstick and Oceans Eleven.

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about celebrities, fashion, beauty and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.

You can also Get the best style and fashion news with Natalie Dixon in Tuesday’s NationalWorld newsletter - sign up now