The couple were married for 21 years and filed for divorce two months ago on 30 August

Actress Leah Remini and Angelo Pagán separated on 1 August 2024, but did not announce it publicly about their split until 29 August. The couple shared a joint statement on their Instagram which read: “Well, here we are. After 28 years together and 21 years of marriage, we have decided to file for divorce.

“This decision came after a lot of thought and care, and as hard as divorce is, we are approaching this with a positive outlook because we know it’s what’s best for us.

“We are proud of how we have worked through this together.

“Yes, we’re sad, and we’ve got some figuring out to do as we continue to move forward into our new normal—together still in many ways, and apart in some new ones.

Actress Leah Remini and husband Angelo Pagán finalise divorce after 21 years of marriage | Getty Images

“But here’s the thing: we’ve been best friends for so many years. We are still celebrating holidays together, watching our favorite tv shows together, and gathering as a family.

“So, the big question—why?

“To put it simply, we both changed, as people do, and we got used to playing roles that didn’t fit us anymore.

“After a lot of effort and consideration, we’ve decided to take this step, which reflects who we are today.

“Our bond is still strong—it’s just evolved into something different.

Actress Leah Remini also wrote that “We think a marriage that lasted this long and created so many beautiful memories, especially raising our incredible daughter, is something to celebrate.

“From our perspective, this marriage was a huge success.

“And now, we’re looking forward to creating even more cherished moments—just in a different way.

“We want to be as transparent as we can be here because, for years, we shared our marriage so publicly, whether it was on our specials on VH1 or our reality show, which ran for two seasons on TLC.

“We are sharing this unknown territory with you all as we take our first steps into this next stage of our lives publicly.

“We would love for everyone to have more access to different kinds of relationship stories and not feel so isolated in navigating the changes that millions of couples make every year.

“We hope our journey can inspire others to see that relationships—whether they change or end—aren’t failures.

“We’ll keep sharing snippets of our lives as we navigate this new chapter.

“Love, Leah & Angelo”

The couple met in 1996 and married seven years later in 2003, they share 20-year old daughter Sofia together. Angelo Pagán has three sons, Angelo Jr., Alex and Nico, from a previous relationship.