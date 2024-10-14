Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Entrepreneur Martha Stewart reveals in a new Netflix documentary Martha that she cheated on her husband of 29 years.

In her new Netflix documentary Martha, self-made billionaire Martha Stewart reveals that she had an affair during her marriage to Andy Stewart. During the documentary, Stewart said: “Young women, listen to my advice, if you’re married and your husband starts to cheat on you, he’s a piece of s***,” and then goes on to say “Get out of that marriage.”

However, when she is asked by a producer in the documentary behind the camera this question, “Didn’t you have an affair early on?” Stewart said: “Yeah, but I don’t think Andy ever knew about that.”

Martha Stewart reportedly met her first husband Andy on a blind date and the couple married in 1961. They had their only child Alexis in 1965 and were married for 29 years before the couple divorced. Andy now works at Fieldstone Publishing, a nature-focused publisher and is their publisher emeritus.

According to Vanity Fair, after Martha and Andy divorced, “he’d go on to remarry Shyla Nelson Stewart, president and CEO of Fieldstone Publishing, in 2016. Martha never married again. In 2020, Martha discussed the impact of divorce with People magazine and said: "Getting divorced was a terrible thing for me, because we were the first to divorce in my family, And that we haven’t spoken since the divorce is even more painful. But I’m very strong, and I’m very motivated to get on with life.”

Martha Stewart’s documentary Martha covers everything about her life, from how she became the first self made female billionaire in the United States to having to spend five months behind bars. In 2004, she was sentence five months in prison and fined $30,000. People magazine reported that she was “convicted on March 5 of conspiring with her Merrill Lynch stockbroker, Peter Bacanovic, to deceive authorities probing her December 2001 sale of ImClone Systems stock. Jurors said she lied during two interviews with investigators.”

At the time she read a statement which said: “Today is a shameful day.” She also said: “It’s shameful for me and my family, and my company. More than 200 people have lost their jobs, and I want them to know I am very, very sorry.”

Martha hits Netflix on October 30.