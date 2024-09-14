Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Match of the Day and The One Show pundit, sacked by the BBC, reportedly ‘begged a junior make-up artist for sex’.

Jermaine Jenas was recently sacked by the BBC over claims he sent unsolicited messages to a female colleague on The One Show. The Sun, which broke the story, reported that other women have come forward amid an investigation into messages allegedly sent by the married father of four. The BBC declined to comment.

Now, the Daily Mail reports that Jermaine Jenas repeatedly pestered a junior make-up artist for sex, and when she told him she had a boyfriend Jenas replied: “Just come to my dressing room early and I'll [perform a sex act] on u… that's not cheating.”

The woman, the latest to accuse Jenas, had just started shift working for BT Sport in 2017, where he was a rising star as a football pundit - and he soon began to send her unsolicited sexual messages. She told how Jenas refused to take no for an answer as he bombarded her with texts detailing his sexual fantasies. According to the Daily Mail, she said he asked her to come to his dressing room for sex and sent her an unsolicited video showing his penis.

The woman said she told Jenas from the outset that she had no interest in him as she was in a relationship and would not be unfaithful. The freelance make-up artist, who was then just starting out in her career, said she feared losing work if she came forward to complain but was left “nervous” about working with Jenas.

Match of the Day and The One Show pundit, sacked by the BBC, reportedly ‘begged a junior make-up artist for sex’. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

MailOnline said it is, by agreement, not naming the woman as she still fears she may miss out on getting work in future for her speaking out. She told how she met Jenas soon after starting at the channel seven years ago and was initially surprised when he suddenly followed her on Instagram.

She told MailOnline the direct messages soon began, with his opening one being a selfie of himself with the caption: “Any chance of a snog to fill some time”. He then sent her a video of himself holding his private parts, the woman said.

She said: “I told my boyfriend at the time and he said, 'You just have to tell your boss.'”. The woman added that she told her line manager, who was contracted to work for BT Sport, and the response was supportive and protective - but stopped short of formally alerting the channel's management of Jenas's behaviour.

A spokesman for Jenas said: “Jermaine denies that these messages were unsolicited and it is disappointing that it has taken seven years for these accusations to come to light. Jermaine has already apologised for his past actions and is currently taking time to focus on his family.”

The star has since said that he has a “self-destructive streak” with his relationships and is receiving therapy. Upon his sacking from the BBC last month, Jenas told his former female colleagues he was “genuinely sorry” for sending inappropriate messages but again he insisted they were “between two consenting adults” and that his behaviour was not illegal. MailOnline approached BT Sport for comment.