Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A TV star says she jumped from a moving taxi when her ex told her he’d been messaging another woman.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Vanessa Feltz had been in a 16-year relationship with singer Ben Ofoedu. But there appeared to be trouble on the horizon when her daughters let her know about online whispers that he was being unfaithful to her.

In her new book, Vanessa Bares All: Frank, Funny and Fearless, the TV and radio presenter tells the story of how they broke up. She says they had been out for a family meal in London’s West End but he had decided to leave abruptly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pair were in a taxi when Vanessa confronted Ben about the rumours, and he admitted it was true.

Vanessa Feltz | Lia Toby/Getty Images

As reported in The Mirror, the 62-year-old remembers about the night in January last year: "I couldn't stand another second. I couldn't bear it. I opened the door of the moving taxi and jumped. My coat was torn. Blood was seeping from a cut on my arm. I assumed he would stop the cab and follow to see if I'd survived the leap. He didn't.”

And a bad situation turned even worse for her when later in the night she says Ben, who was 10 years her junior, sent her a string a text messages - but they were meant for someone else, whom he had apparently been in contact with for a year. She says she changed the locks that night and has not seen him since.

Vanessa Feltz and Ben Ofoedu | Getty Images

As reported in The Mirror, which is serialising the book, Vanessa now refers to her former partner as 'One Hit Wonder' - in reference to his 1999 hit Turn Around with Phats and Small.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: "I tried to take the high ground on it and not say anything at all, but it's made me pretty miserable. Especially as I had loved this person. And I think I had been a loving and kind, loyal, sort of decent, faithful, smiling, encouraging kind of partner. I don't think I'd done anything to deserve that."

“I've been single for 21 months and counting. It's not my happy state. But I'm certainly not going to be plunging in with any old renegade who comes along and says they like my eyes. I won't be going 'Here's my cheque book', 'Come and take a kidney, what would you like?’ ‘Please let me give you half my house immediately’. I’m not doing that any more.

“I hope that one day, Cupid will tap me on the shoulder, and I will find true love again. I would like to be able to say to a man, ‘I love you’. I really miss that.”