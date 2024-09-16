Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Broadcaster and TV personality Vanessa Feltz has said that she was “double over in agony” after she was admitted to hospital for emergency surgery.

Feltz, 62, updated her fans on Instagram, sharing a video from her hospital bed. She said in her post that she was forced to undergo emergency surgery after suffering from kidney stones.

She said: “Gosh! Hello from hospital. 2pm I was fine. Had just made lunch and was playing with AJ 5 and Cecily nearly two. 3pm I was doubled over in agony.

“Scan showed big kidney stone. OMG! Astoundingly painful. Rushed into theatre. Very grateful thanks to my daughters nurses porters anaesthetist and wonderful surgeon. Thank you so much.”

In the video, Vanessa added that the pain she suffered because of the 5mm kidney stone was “extraordinary”, and even surpassed the pain of childbirth. She also added that doctors had to “nuke it with a laser” in order to help her due to its hefty size.

Vanessa’s celebrity pals sent her their best wishes as she recovers in hospital from the procedure. Love Island star Chloe Burrows said: “Omg!!! Sending you loads of love.”

Corrie actress Claire Sweeney said: “Take care darling”. Myleen Klass added: “Sending you all my love. You are handling everything like a warrior Queen. Here for you as always.”