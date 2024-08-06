ITV star Vanessa Feltz says she felt “deceived” by shamed BBC news anchor Huw Edwards after he pleaded guilty to having indecent images of children.

As previously reported by NationalWorld, former BBC newsreader Edwards pleaded guilty to three counts of making indecent images of children during an appearance at Westminster Magistrates’ Court. The 62-year-old was arrested in November last year and charged last month, appearing in court days later.

Writing for the Daily Express, Feltz - who regularly appears on ITV’s This Morning - talked about how she knew Edwards during her 20 years at the BBC, confessing that she was “duped” by the presenter. Feltz, 62, added that it’s almost impossible to know what goes on in a person’s life behind closed doors, and called for an end to “character witness” evidence in court cases.

In her Express column she said: “[Edwards] was humble, charming and empathetic. I saw him frequently during my 20-plus years at the BBC and he was never less than delightful. Appearing on the BBC1 lunchtime news presented by Huw was a reassuring pleasure.

“If you’d have asked me what kind of chap Huw Edwards was, then I’d have said: “Self-effacing, wry and thoroughly decent.” Wrong, wrong, wrong!

“Based on personal experience, you can see I knew nothing about the man except what he chose to project in public. We must remove the “character witness” factor from our justice system.

“You can work alongside someone for years and not have the faintest inkling of their true proclivities. You can be married to someone and have no idea what they get up to when you cannot see them.”