The man who shared indecent images of children with ex-BBC presenter Huw Edwards was 25-year-old convicted paedophile Alex Williams, the Metropolitan Police said.

The images, shared with Edwards by Williams via WhatsApp, came to light during an unrelated investigation by South Wales Police. Edwards’ case was then passed to the Metropolitan Police, who arrested the veteran TV presenter in November last year.

The Met Police said Williams, of Merthyr Tydfil, south Wales, pleaded guilty to possessing and distributing category A, B and C images as well as possessing prohibited images of children. Williams was convicted of seven offences – receiving a 12-month suspended sentence on March 15.

Artist's impression of Huw Edwards at Westminster Magistrates' Court. Picture: Julia Quenzler/SWNS | Julia Quenzler / SWNS

On Tuesday, Edwards admitted three charges of “making” indecent photographs after receiving the images from Williams Westminster Magistrates’ Court was told seven of the indecent images shared with the veteran broadcaster by Williams were of the most serious type.