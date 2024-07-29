Huw Edwards: Former BBC newsreader charged with making indecent images of children
A Met Police spokesperson said: “Huw Edwards, 62, of Southwark, London has been charged with three counts of making indecent images of children following a Met Police investigation. The offences, which are alleged to have taken place between December 2020 and April 2022, relate to images shared on a WhatsApp chat.
“Edwards was arrested on November 8 2023. He was charged on Wednesday, June 26 following authorisation from the Crown Prosecution Service. He has been bailed to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, July 31.
“Media and the public are strongly reminded that this is an active case. Nothing should be published, including on social media, which could prejudice future court proceedings.”
In April, Edwards, who has been off air since last July, resigned and left the BBC following newspaper reports claiming he paid a young person for sexually explicit images.
He was the BBC's most high-profile news anchor with an approximate annual salary of £440,000 and often chosen to front coverage of major national events.
The Sun reported in July last year that the family of a man had complained about a BBC presenter paying the young man, who was 17 when the interaction with the presenter was said to have begun, for photos.The presenter was not named by The Sun, and the BBC did not name him, even when he was suspended, but his wife eventually named him as the presenter at the heart of the scandal.
The BBC has since apologised for how it handled complaints made against the veteran presenter, saying the complaint was not “escalated quickly enough” and that it has now “changed its processes.”
Edwards, who was previously treated for severe depression, reportedly had a severe mental health episode during the scandal and was admitted to hospital for treatment. He never returned to work as the BBC is believed to have been under pressure to replace him as the channel’s chief news presenter.
Edwards reported on some of the biggest news stories of the day prior to his suspension, including the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022. In January 2024 it was reported that Edwards was still too unwell to discuss his future at the BBC.
