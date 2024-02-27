BBC apologies for handling of Huw Edwards scandal

The BBC reported today (February 27) on its apology to the family of the young man who was allegedly paid for images of himself by presenter and newsreader Huw Edwards.

The Sun reported in July last year that the family of a man had complained about a BBC presenter paying the young man, who was 17 when the interaction with the presenter was said to have begun, for photos.

The presenter was not named by The Sun, and the BBC did not name him, even when he was suspended, but Huw’s wife eventually named him as the presenter at the heart of the scandal.

What has the BBC said about the Huw Edwards scandal?

The BBC has apologised for how it handled complaints made against presenter Huw Edwards, who was suspended in July 2023 after allegations that he paid a 17 year old thousands of pounds in return for images.

Reporting on the company’s own apology, which was shared as a push notification through the BBC News app, culture reporter Emma Saunders wrote: “The corporation said the complaint was not ‘escalated quickly enough’ and that it has now changed its processes.”

Saunders continued: “The Deloitte report said the initial contact by the family was supposed to be escalated to the relevant regional operations security manager but this did not happen.”

The push notification story does not actually contain the apology, however the BBC separately revealed that it had apologised to the family at the centre of the scandal for how it was handled.

Where is Huw Edwards now?

Edwards, who was previously treated for severe depression, reportedly had a severe mental health episode during the scandal and was admitted to hospital for treatment.

Seven months on Huw has still not returned to work, and his future at the BBC remains uncertain. Meanwhile, the BBC is believed to be under pressure to replace him as the channel’s chief news presenter.