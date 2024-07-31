Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former BBC News presenter Huw Edwards is believed to have split from his wife Vicky Flind after he was charged police with making indecent images of children.

Edwards was arrested on November 8, 2023 in connection with the alleged crime, and was charged on July 26. He is accused of obtaining six category A, 12 category B and 19 category C images via WhatsApp.

The Sun now reports that the ex-newsreader has already moved out of the family home in Dulwich, south London, which he had shared with wife of 30 years Flind. A source told the tabloid: "They separated quite a long time ago but have not announced it publicly. Huw has been living elsewhere for a while."

Edwards, 62, is said to be splitting his time between a new residence in Wandsworth, south west London, and his native Wales. m Flind, a TV producer who worked on shows such as Peston, and Edwards are believed to have married around 1993 and share five children together. In a statement shared last year following the news breaking of Edwards being at the centre of an investigation that he made payments for sexually explicit images, Flind said that Edwards had been hospitalised with serious mental after speculation over the identity of the then-unknown BBC star at the centre of the investigation. She also apologised on his behalf for his BBC colleagues who were impacted by the speculation.

The ex-BBC star was charged with three offences relating to images allegedly shared over WhatsApp between December 2020 and April 2022. During a court appearance at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, July 31, Edwards pleaded guilty to all counts with his sentencing set to take place on September 13.

Speaking in Edwards’ defence, his barrister Philip Evans KC said: “There’s no suggestion in this case that Mr Edwards has… in the traditional sense of the word, created any image of any sort. It is important also to remember for context that devices, Mr Edwards’ devices, have been seized, have been searched, and there’s nothing in those devices.