Huw Edwards was named as the BBC presenter at the centre of the sexually explicit pictures scandal on Wednesday (12 July)

After plenty of speculation and growing concern across the country, it has been officially confirmed that the BBC presenter at the centre of the sexually explicit pictures scandal is Huw Edwards. The news was announced by the newsreader's wife, Vicky Flind on Wednesday night.

Earlier this week, the British broadcaster confirmed it had suspended one of its male stars and contacted the police over allegations that he had paid a vulnerable teenager more than £30,000 for sexual content. Further allegations continued to surface, with The Sun also reporting the presenter broke Covid-19 lockdown rules to meet up with a 23-year-old in February 2021.

Confirming the identity of the presenter as her husband, Huw Edwards, Vicky Flind wrote on Wednesday (12 July): "In light of the recent reporting regarding the ‘BBC Presenter’ I am making this statement on behalf of my husband Huw Edwards, after what have been five extremely difficult days for our family. I am doing this primarily out of concern for his mental well-being and to protect our children."

Flind also noted that Edwards is "suffering from serious mental health issues" and that he has been treated for severe depression in recent years, adding: "The events of the last few days have greatly worsened matters, he has suffered another serious episode and is now receiving in-patient hospital care where he’ll stay for the foreseeable future. Once well enough to do so, he intends to respond to the stories that have been published.

“To be clear Huw was first told that there were allegations being made against him last Thursday. In the circumstances and given Huw’s condition I would like to ask that the privacy of my family and everyone else caught up in these upsetting events is respected. I know that Huw is deeply sorry that so many colleagues have been impacted by the recent media speculation. We hope this statement will bring that to an end.”

Following talks with the BBC and its own investigation, the Met Police has confirmed that no criminal offence has been committed by Huw Edwards.

The thing that came as a shock to many following the official announcement was that it was Huw Edwards' wife Vicky Flind behind it. Here is everything you need to know about Vicky Flind, such as her age and how many children the married couple share.

Who is Vicky Flind?

Huw Edwards and Vicky Flind share five children together - Credit: Getty

Vicky Flind is the longtime wife of famed BBC presenter Huw Edwards. Much like her husband, she works in television and has experience as an editor and producer on ITV shows like Peston and Britain's Next Prime Minister, as well as BBC One's This Week.

She switched channels and left the BBC in 2016 to create her own projects, telling The Times: "It is very rare to have the opportunity to create a new TV programme. I was lucky enough to have that opportunity 13 years ago with This Week – which I’m delighted to say is still performing strongly. It will be very difficult to leave Andrew and the This Week family, but I’m greatly looking forward to building a brand new programme with Robert Peston and ITV. It’s a very exciting project."

The couple first met while Edwards was a correspondent at Westminster. They now live at their Dulwich home in south London, where she also acts as governor at prestigious Dulwich College.

How old is Vicky Flind?

Vicky Flind's exact age is not in the public domain. It is understood that she is in her 50s.

Does Vicky Flind and Huw Edwards have any children?