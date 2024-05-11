TV presenter Vanessa Feltz has split from Tinder’s most swiped man, who is he?
TV presenter Vanessa Feltz has ‘split’ from Tinder’s most swiped man after deciding they are ‘just friends.’ The pair were spotted enjoying a meal together at celebrity favourite Sheesh in London. An insider told The Sun that the most swiped man on Tinder “has been telling friends there’s nothing between him and Vanessa and that it was over before it began.”
"He was a good distraction for her following her split from Ben, but they’re better off as friends.”
Vanessa Feltz was previously engaged to Ben Ofoedu but the couple split in 2023 amid allegations that he had cheated on her. Vanessa and Ben had dated for 16 years and on an episode on This Morning, Vanessa Feltz talked about cheating, which was seen as a swipe at Ben.
Vanessa Feltz said in March 2024 on the ITV show that “It’s very, very hard to throw away a long-term relationship when there’s cheating involved. If you love them, if you’re in love with them, and you really feel that they are your person, whatever you find or discover is going to be hard, but sometimes it can work out.
“If you decide to carry on and try again though, it’s all about how hard the person who cheated tries and whether they really throw themselves into rebuilding your trust-that’s the most crucial thing. What often happens- and I do speak from rather bitter experience here- the other person gets bored with it”
In March of this year, it was reported that Ben Ofoedu was set to marry his girlfriend Precious Muir after dating for only a few months. The couple’s relationship began in December and he was reportedly overheard introducing her as ‘my soon-to-be wife’ at an event.
Now back to Vanessa Feltz and Tinder’s most swiped man…
Who is Tinder’s most swiped man
Tinder’s most swiped man, known as ‘Mr Tinder’ is Stefan-Pierre Tomlin, who is 33.
Who will Vanessas Feltz date next?
After dating Ben Ofoedu, Vanessa has previously spoken about wanting to date someone older. She told The Mirror last year that “I’ve just spent 17 years with a man 10 years younger, so I’m considering not dating a younger man now.
“Someone I can trust would be good and someone who meant what they said. I think it would be lovely to have somnebody you could actually trust.”
