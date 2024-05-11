Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sam Rubin, who was also the host of Hollywood Uncensored has died after reportedly suffering a heart attack.

This Morning’s Hollywood correspondent Sam Rubin has died at 64 after reportedly a heart attack. This Morning have paid tribute to him on their Instagram and said: “We have very heavy hearts this weekend with the news from Los Angeles that our Hollywood reporter Sam Rubin has died at the age of 64

“Sam was an Emmy winning entertainment correspondent and presenter for Los Angeles’ No 1 morning show on KTLA, and regularly broadcast live into This Morning. He woke up Tinseltown every day for decades with his likeable charm and knowledgeable take on the movie world, he was on first names with the stars and became affectionately known as ‘Hollywood Sam.’ We will miss him.

There will be a tribute to Sam on Monday’s show but in the meantime we send our condolences to his wife Leslie, their four children and Sam’s colleagues at KTLA.”

This Morning’s tribute to Sam Rubin on Instagram has been inundated with comments. Television presenter Rochelle Humes said: “Devastating news. So so sad to hear this. Always the kindest and most generous! Praying for his family and loved ones,” whilst a fan said: “This is such a shock to read and just so desperately sad. I so enjoyed his broadcasts for This Morning. Such an interesting man and so kind and funny at the same time. My deepest condolences and love to Sam’s wife and children and all Sam’s friends and colleagues. What a wonderful man with a magical smile, he will be sorely missed.”

Perry Sook, chairman and CEO of Nexstar also paid tribute to Sam Rubin and said: “Sam was an icon in Los Angeles and the entertainment industry and he was a beloved member of our Nexstar Nation. My prayers are with his family and the KTLA family as we mourn his passing.”

The TV station KTLA also paid tribute to Sam Rubin on X and said: “KTLA 5 is profoundly saddened to report the death of Sam Rubin. Sam was a giant in the local news industry and the entertainment world, and a fixture of Los Angeles morning television for decades. His laugh, charm and caring personality touched all who knew him. Sam was a loving husband and father: the roles he cherished the most. Our thoughts are with Sam’s family during this difficult time.”

Variety reported that “Rubin was the recipient of a Golden Mic award, a lifetime achievement award from Southern California Broadcasters Association and winner of best entertainment reporter from the Los Angeles Press Club. He penned two celebrity biographies over his long career, one about Jacqueline Kennedy Onnassis and a 1990 book about Mia Farrow- co-authored with Richard Taylor.”