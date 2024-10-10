Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Vicky Flind, the wife of disgraced former BBC News presenter Huw Edwards, has filed for divorce following his conviction.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Flind has taken the decision to end their 30-year marriage after Edwards admitted to downloading child sex abuse images. It comes after she reportedly left the family home in Dulwich they shared since 2006, which has since gone on the market for £4.75m.

A source told The Sun that Flind “had enough of Edwards a long time ago but this is the final nail in the coffin of their relationship”. They added: “He’s put her and their family through hell, so this was inevitable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Unsurprisingly, they separated a long time ago and Edwards has been living elsewhere, but it is now official. Vicky is not talking to him and they now only communicate via lawyers.”

The couple had been married for three decades and have five children.

Edwards admitted in July to three counts of making indecent images of children, for which he was sentenced last month. The former BBC newsreader was handed a six-month prison sentence, suspended for two years.

He was also required to completely a sex offenders programme, as well as register on the Sexual Offenders’ Register for seven years. Chief Magistrate Paul Goldspring told the shamed star: "Perhaps it does not need saying that you are of previous good character having enjoyed a very successful career in the media. You were highly regarded for your dedication and professionalism, perhaps the most recognised journalist in the UK. Your reputation is in tatters."