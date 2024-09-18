Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Following Huw Edwards’ suspended sentence and career-ending scandal, we take a look at some other TV personalities who have had their career derailed by headline-grabbing scandals.

Former BBC News presenter Hue Edwards was handed a six month jail sentence suspended for two years after admitting to three charges of “making” indecent photographs of children possibly as young as seven years old. He was once known as the face of BBC News, with millions tuning in every night to watch as Edwards brought some of the UK’s biggest historical moments into living rooms across the country, including his famous monologue following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The judge in Edwards’ trial told the disgraced TV star that his career and reputation was “in tatters”, saying: “It’s obvious that until now you were very highly regarded by the public... It is not an exaggeration to say your long-earned reputation is in tatters.”

The BBC also said in a statement that Edwards, who fronted BBC News at Five from 2006 until 2020, had “betrayed” bosses. A spokesperson for the organisation said: “We are appalled by his crimes. He has betrayed not just the BBC, but audiences who put their trust in him.”

Scandals have derailed the TV careers of multiple starts over the years, not just Edwards. Here are some of the biggest TV scandals that that saw national treasures fall from grace.

Angus Deayton

Angus Deayton was fired from Have I Got News For You. | Getty Images

Former ‘Have I Got News For You’ presenter Angus Deayton found himself in hot water with bosses after he was caught taking cocaine and having a sexual affair with a sex worker following reports by the now-defunct tabloid News Of The World in May 2003. The presenter took to the topical magazine show the same week the allegations were published, with series regulars Paul Merton and Ian Hislop poking fun at Deayton for the headlines.

Initially his wages were reduced by the BBC but after more allegations came to light, Deayton was fired from the hit show only two episodes into the series. He had presented the show since 1990.

Deayton’s career with the BBC was in tatters but he would go onto pick up presenting gigs throughout the noughties, including hosting the Gordon Ramsay competition show Hell’s Kitchen. He returned to the BBC, as host of the first series of hit panel show Would I Lie To You? and later joining the cast of dramas Waterloo Road and Death In Paradise.

Richard Bacon

Reports of cocaine use cut Richard Bacon's tenure on Blue Peter short. | Getty Images

TV presenter Richard Bacon made his big break on television in 1997, when he joined the long-running BBC children’s programme Blue Peter. However, his squeaky-clean kids TV image was smashed after the News Of The World published a report in which Bacon was alleged to have taken cocaine.

After just 18 months in the post, the BBC took drastic measures with Bacon becoming the first-ever Blue Peter presenter to have their contract terminated mid-season. Lorraine Heggessey, former head of children’s programmes at the BBC, told viewers on air about the circumstance surrounded Bacon’s dismissal, saying that he had “taken an illegal drug” and had been forced to turn in his Blue Peter badge.

Since leaving kids TV, Bacon went on to present shows such as The Big Breakfast, Top Of The Pops and, in more recent times, has filed in as a guest presenter on good Morning Britain.

Philip Schofield

Philip Schofield and Holly Willoughby were popular as This Morning presenters | Getty Images

This Morning presenter Philip Schofield had once been regarded as a national treasure but his fall from the public’s graces began in September 2022, when he and fellow This Morning presenter Holly Willoughby were accused of skipping the queue as the late Queen Elizabeth II lay in state in London. With thousands of people queuing overnight to catch a glimpse of the coffin, pictures of Schofield and Willoughby allegedly skipping the queue went viral with viewers angry that the duo had seemingly by-passed those who had been waiting for hours.

However, the ITV show defended the actions of its hosts, saying that they were only being escorted to a platform behind the coffin at the time the pictures were taken, and that neither Schofield or Willoughby had taken a place in formal queue at Westminster Hall. However, this didn’t stop viewers from calling for them to be sacked from the show.

Schofield, who came out as gay in 2020, fell further in May 2023, when reports surfaced of an alleged affair with a younger staff member on the ITV morning show. He promptly left the show days after the reports were published, with Willoughby allegedly giving producers an ultimatum to keep either her or her presenting partner.

Around a week later, Schofield admitted to having an affair with the young man, whom he had helped get his start in the TV industry. Schofield originally met the boy when he was 15-year-old and would later arrange a job interview for This Morning however Schofield has lamented that the relationship started when he was 20-years-old, adding that the affair was “consensual” and “unwise but not illegal”.

Frank Bough

Frank Bough was once known as the face of sport at the BBC, presenting shows such as Grandstand and as part of the BBC’s World Cup coverage in 1966. He also presented shows such as current affairs shows Nationwide and Breakfast Time, which was the first breakfast show in the UK.

However, despite being known to some as TV’s ‘Mr Clean’, his sparkling reputation came crashing down in 1988 after the News Of The World reported that he had taken cocaine and worn lingerie while spending time at parties with prostitutes. He said of the scandal: "I'm not a wicked man, nor do I mean any harm or evil to people. I've made mistakes, but everyone's entitled to do that. No one suffered but my wife, my family and myself."

After taking a rest from the broadcaster, Bough was eventually dismissed completely. In 1992, his public image was further tarnished after reports of him being involved in a “dungeon orgy” hit the headlines, with Bough accused of being involved in sadomasochism after being pictured leaving the flat of a sex worker who specialised in BDSM.

His career was heavily affected by the scandal, with the former presenter only going on to provide guest appearances on shows such as Have I Got News For You. He made the move into radio, working at LBC among other, before his death in October 2020.