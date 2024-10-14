As Andy Carroll holidays with Lou Teasdale after split with Billi Mucklow, who is his former fiancée?
Although they secretly separated earlier this year, former TOWIE star Billi Mucklow was still reportedly blindsided by her soon to be ex-husband Andy Carroll’s new relationship with celebrity make-up artist Lou Teasdale. Andy and Billi had been together for 11 years and wed in June 2022.
Andy Carroll and Billi Mucklow share three children together, sons, Arlo, Wolf and daughter Marvel Mae. In a statement last month, Andy Carroll said: “Billi and I have privately separated earlier this year and we are under way with our divorce proceedings.
"It has been a hard few months for our family and we continue to move forward amicably for our children."
As well as having three children with Billi Mucklow, Andy Carroll has two children from a previous relationship with Faye Johnstone. He shares Emilie and Lucas with Faye Johstone, the couple were engaged in 2014 after meeting the year before.
Who is Lou Teasdale?
Andy Carroll’s new ‘girlfriend’ Lou Teasdale, is a celebrity hair and make-up stylist, who has worked with the likes of Harry Styles, the rest of One Direction and pop stars such as Olly Murs. Lou Teasdale was previously engaged to Tom Atkin and they share a daughter, Lux, together.
Who does Andy Carroll play football for?
In September 2024, Andy Carroll signed for French fourth-tier club Bordeaux after leaving Amiens. Bordeaux released a statement after signing Andy Carroll which read: “His size, his goal-scoring talent and his fighting spirit will certainly help the Navy and White this season. We can't wait to see him on the pitch!"
