Singer and actress Halle Bailey splits from rapper DDG after two years
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Rapper DDG shared that he had broken up with girlfriend, actress and singer Halle Bailey on his Instagram stories and said: “The decision was not easy, but we believe it's the best part forward for both of us. I cherish the time we've spent together and the love we shared."
The Little Mermaid star Halle Bailey and rapper DDG met on social media after DDG messaged her online and they welcomed a son, Halo, together in December 2023. DDG also said: “Despite the changes in our relationship, our love for each other remains deep and true. “As we focus on our individual journeys and our roles as co-parents, we cherish the bond we've built and the beautiful moments we've shared."
In May 2023, Halle Bailey told People magazine that "The best thing about young love is that you're able to continue to find yourself through this journey of loving somebody else.” She also said: "I feel like things change when love gets more involved in your life."
Halle Bailey revealed that she had become a mum to son Halo on Instagram and said:"Even though we’re a few days into the new year, the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me, was bring me my son.. welcome to the world my halo 🥰👼🏽 ✨the world is desperate to know you 😉🤣♥️.”
At the time of writing, Halle Bailey has not commented publicly on her and DDG’s relationship status. Halle Bailey previously revealed on Snapchat that she was suffering from postnatal depression and said:"I have severe, severe postpartum.” She also revealed that "Going through it, it feels like you're swimming in this ocean that's like the biggest waves you've ever felt—and you're trying not to drown."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.