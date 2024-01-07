The Little Mermaid star made the announcement via Instagram

Halle Bailey announces her newborn son, Halo (Image: Getty / Instagram / Halle Bailey)

Halle Bailey has delighted fans with the announcement of the birth of her son following months of pregnancy speculation.

The 23-year-old American actress and singer, who played Ariel in Disney’s live-action remake of The Little Mermaid has called it “the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me” after she revealed the arrival of her son Halo on Instagram.

The photo showed a baby’s hand wearing a bracelet with an inscription of his name. She wrote: “Even though we’re a few days into the new year, the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me, was bring me my son. welcome to the world my halo the world is desperate to know you.”

Bailey had not publicly announced her pregnancy and did not reveal when she gave birth. In the latter half of 2023, the actress and singer dodged frequent speculation about whether she was pregnant after consistently wearing loose-fitting clothing. On one occasion, she responded to a comment made about her having a “pregnancy nose”.

She said: “Listen, if I see one more person say something about my nose one more time, it’s going to be hell to pay. You know why? Because I’m Black. I love my nose,” she continued. “What are you concerned about my nose for? Leave me the hell alone.”

Halo’s father is rapper DDG, Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr, who said in an Instagram post he had “never been so in love” following the birth.

He wrote: “My biggest blessing by far. Son son.. never been so in love. Baby halo.”

Several celebrities replied to offer their congratulations. Rapper and singer Nicki Minaj wrote: “Welcome to earth, Halo. We’ve been expecting you. Congrats, mama!”

Singer-songwriter Kali Uchis said: “Congrats my love. I know you’ll be the best mommy.”

Canadian model Winnie Harlow also offered her congratulations, while Rachel Zegler, the star of an upcoming Snow White adaptation, said: “Welcome baby halo!!!!! and congratulations beautiful mama.”

English musician Raye said “welcome halo, sending you so much love”, while American singer Queen Naija added that Halo was “adorable”.

Bailey plays Young Nettie in a new version of The Color Purple, based on Alice Walker’s 1982 novel.